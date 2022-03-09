A record number of people are quitting their jobs, data shows

Of the parents who quit, 48% cited childcare issues as the reason. 63% said low pay was a factor.

ATLANTA — Data recently released from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed a record number of people left their jobs in April. As of the last week of March, there were 11.6 million open jobs in the U.S., the highest number since the Labor Bureau started tracking job data more than two decades ago.

That was bolstered by the fact that a record 4.5 million people quit their jobs in April, according to the report.

The data shows the South has seen the most people quit. Industry experts said a large number of the people leaving their jobs are moms.

“I think there's a deep seated anger at the lack of appreciation for the level of work and commitment people give to their job," said Becky Berry, an executive career coach.

Berry specializes in helping women, and she said business is booming.

“I have people who are just done, they hate their jobs," she said. "Many companies are pushing for the old way. People are just like, 'no, I have choices.'”

According to a Pew research study, 45% of people who left their jobs said it was because of a lack of flexibility. Of the parents who quit, 48% cited childcare issues as the reason.

And 63% said low pay was a factor in why they decided to quit.

“You need to have that flexibility so you can take care of all of your responsibilities, not just your work responsibilities," Berry said. "This is not just a mom issue, this is a parent issue. Moms leave because women are historically underpaid.”

Berry said many companies are catching on, offering more remote work than ever before.

“There are so many opportunities out there, so many," she said. "You can work for any company, anywhere you want to.”

If you’re on the fence, Berry said now is the time to jump.

“If you don't like your career and you have never liked your career, change it now before it’s any later," she said. "Work can sustain you in a different way when it's the work you love to do, and it's out there.”