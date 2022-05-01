State Farm is going on a hiring spree in Dunwoody

The company said they're hiring about 600 employees for hybrid work-from-home, in-person roles.

ATLANTA — State Farm Insurance is set to hire hundreds of people in Atlanta.

According to a statement from the company, State Farm is hiring more than 600 positions to work in hybrid roles, meaning work-from-home and in-office work is flexible.

The positions will be based out of the State Farm Atlanta Hub in Dunwoody.

The company says it's part of an effort to hire more than 3,000 more full and part-time employees across the entire nation.

People who are interested in positions in claims, customer service, sales, and underwriting can register to attend the virtual New Year, New You in 2022 Career Fair online. According to the company, insurance experience is not necessary.

The online event is being held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"State Farm encourages interested applicants to join the virtual career fair and take advantage of the opportunity to connect with recruiters, learn about career opportunities, interviewing process and benefits," the statement reads.

Full-time positions can possibly cover a variety of shift times. Wages start at $18 per hour with access to full benefits, State Farm said. The company said they are providing paid training for any required licensing.