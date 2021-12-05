Uber partners with Georgia megachurch to create 3,000 opportunities for Atlanta rideshare drivers

According to a joint press release, the two plan on using incentives such as "guaranteed earnings" and bonuses to help fill the demand for Uber drivers.

ATLANTA — New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Uber are partnering up to bring 3,000 jobs to the metro Atlanta area drivers.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many people out of jobs and has increased the financial burden faced by many households,” said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant. “This flexible and high-demand opportunity with Uber can help put cash in people’s pockets as Georgia opts out of the needed federal unemployment supplement.”

Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the state will opt out of federal aid that added $300 dollars per week to unemployment checks.

Right now, more than a quarter of a million jobs are listed on the state's "Employ Georgia" website.

Earlier this year, the ridesharing service partnered with the government to provide complimentary rides to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"As the nation emerges from the Covid-19 crisis, this new faith-based partnership seeks to spark increased opportunities with local drivers to provide individuals with a financial shot in the arm," the press release noted.