UPS to hire for 250 jobs in metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — The United Parcel Service announced Thursday it is hiring 250 employees in the metro Atlanta area to keep up with demand.

UPS said the jobs are permanent, part-time package handling positions in its sorting hub. The jobs include competitive pay and benefits including healthcare, retirement, and stock opportunities. UPS said its hourly shift starting pay is up to $17 depending on location, shift, and position with annual raises available.

The packaging giant also said there is an opportunity for career growth and development with promotions available from within UPS.

"More than 56% of UPS's current drivers and management staff were originally hired for package handler jobs," UPS said in a release.

Additionally, eligible employees who are students can earn up to $25,000 toward college expenses in addition to hourly pay through its Earn and Learn program.