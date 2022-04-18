Metro Atlanta county raises their minimum wage to $15 an hour

The market study was to ensure the county was paying a competitive rate for wages within the Metro Atlanta job market.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners decided to move forward with plans to increase the minimum wage in the county.

The new minimum pay rate for county employees is $15 an hour, officials said on Monday. Every employee was brought to the new wage or received an 8% compression increase, whichever was greater.

Rockdale County said about 880 employees were affected in addition to positions the county is looking to fill.

"With this change, the county will be able to recruit, attract and retain quality employees," the county said.

The pay increase comes after a market study used to ensure the county pays a competitive rate for wages within the Metro Atlanta job market.

“This board has always been a supporter of making sure that we are competitive in the region and in this market,” Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. said. “We look forward to attracting and retaining the right type of quality, competent talent.”

The county said that employees eligible for the raise would see it reflected on the paychecks starting Friday, April 22, which covers the pay period of April 2 through April 15.

