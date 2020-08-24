New Joe Biden campaign ad puts focus on Akron & Goodyear after President Trump calls for boycott

The 30-second commercial accuses President Trump of risking American jobs in an attempt to save his own.

AKRON, Ohio — Joe Biden’s team launched a new campaign ad Sunday (watch below) that puts the spotlight on President Trump’s call to boycott Goodyear.

“A company with a 122-year history in Akron, Ohio, thousands of American workers and competitors all over the world,” the 30-second spot declares. “And a sitting President, who is spinning out of control, would risk American jobs to try to save his own.”

The clip ends with Biden sitting in the driver seat of a convertible while revving up the engine.

This Biden campaign ad comes just a few days after President Trump called for a boycott on Goodyear amid reports the company had banned employees from wearing his “Make America Great Again” hats.

"Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS,” President Trump tweeted Aug. 19. “Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).”

That tweet has since been retweeted more than 123,000 times as of 7 a.m. Aug. 24.

Akron’s Twitter account swiftly responded with the following message: “First, you came to destroy American decency. Next, you came to destroy American institutions. Now you’re coming to destroy the American economy and heartland jobs. Luckily you seem to fail at everything you do.”

That tweet was accompanied by a GIF of Akron’s own LeBron James waving his finger at the camera.

Goodyear’s CEO Rich Kramer also released a statement saying the image that was circulating about the MAGA hat policy “was created by a plant employee to try to explain what is acceptable to wear in the workplace.” He added that "Goodyear does not endorse any political organization, party or candidate. We have a longstanding corporate policy that asks associates to refrain from workplace expressions in support of any candidate or political party."