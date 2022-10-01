President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris to visit Atlanta | Here's what we know

Here's what we know about their visit so far.

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to pay the Peach State a visit this week. In an announcement last Wednesday, The White House said they are planning to speak about voting rights.

They have since released more details about their trip to Georgia.

Here's what we know so far.

Who

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to visit the state's capital city.

When

The pair is set to visit Atlanta in the early afternoon on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Right now, details about specific times have yet to be announced.

What

The President and Vice President will speak about election integrity and the "urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote."

The topic of voting legislation is a familiar topic of debate for many Georgians. The state's elections and voting laws have been in the spotlight since the 2020 election cycle. There have even been court challenges of the state's controversial voting law, SB 202

Where

According to The White House, the two will speak on the grounds of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College from the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

Biden and Harris are also planning to lay a wreath at the burial place of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. They will then pay a visit to the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Traffic

It's hard to say exactly how the visit will impact motorists in metro Atlanta since The White House does not release possible routes or whether parts of the trip will be made by land or air.