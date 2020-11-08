Abrams, Bottoms react to Biden's running mate choice

Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Georgia politician Stacey Abrams had both been mentioned as potential Vice President candidates for Joe Biden's campaign.

However, the announcement came Tuesday that Biden selected California Senator Kamala Harris.

Biden made the announcement official in a text to his supporters and later tweeted out the news.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris - a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants - as my running mate," Biden tweeted.

Mayor Bottoms constantly told the media that she was honored to be mentioned as a potential VP candidate, but said regardless of what happened, she will continue to support Biden's campaign. She has publicly backed Biden since he announced he would be running for president.

After the announcement, she took to Twitter to congratulate Harris.

Congratulations to @kamalaharris and @JoeBiden on a fantasic and historic ticket. Now, let’s go win! https://t.co/gspoW29xUb — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) August 11, 2020

Abrams said she was "privileged to have been part of this process."

"I am thrilled to support Senator Kamala Harris as the next Vice President of the United States," she said in a statement. "He is building a team that can rebuild America and restore our faith in what lies ahead. I look forward to doing all I can for Team Biden-Harris to deliver Georgia's 16 electoral votes and a Senate majority, and to fight voter suppression across the country."