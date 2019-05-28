ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman along the BeltLine on Memorial Day.

APD said they were called to Harwell Street to respond after a man approached a woman who was jogging and robbed her. During the encounter, police said the man displayed a gun and demanded the woman's cell phone and her belt bag, which had her keys inside of it.

The robber left the BeltLine at the Harwell Street.

The woman wasn't hurt; her keys and bag were recovered, according to officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

