'I lost my baby' | Mother of man killed in DeKalb gas station shooting calls on violence to stop

Authorities are hoping to make more arrests in the case.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It was a solemn scene at a DeKalb County gas station Saturday night as loved ones paid their respects to a 28-year-old man killed in that same spot just a few days ago.

This time, instead of cars at the pump, the gas station was lined with candles, flowers and the like, honoring the life of a father who was killed within the vicinity of his young daughter.

John Battle stopped at the Shell gas station along Covington Highway Thursday to buy some juice, according to police. Battle, his girlfriend, and his one-year-old daughter were driving away from the Shell gas station when a group of people were arguing and started shooting at each other. A bullet struck Battle — who was not involved in the argument — amid the gunfire while he tried to drive off, causing him to wreck.

Battle died from his injuries. Police said his girlfriend and his daughter were inside the vehicle when Battle was shot and killed. They were not hurt in the shooting and were also not seriously hurt in the wreck, according to authorities.

Community members hugged and Battle's family wiped away tears as they remembered a life gone too soon. Police said the father was an innocent bystander in the incident, and now his mother is urging people to stop the violence before another life is taken.

"I lost my son and I know a lot of mothers lost their children on the highways and byways and corner stores," she said. "It has to stop. It has to stop. Please stop it. Now I lost my baby, a good boy -- a good American boy."

One of the men who was involved in the dispute at the gas station was also shot. He was taken to the hospital, according to police.

A 14-year-old had been arrested in Battle's death. Officers said the teen will face a murder charge and armed robbery.