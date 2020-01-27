ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The funeral services for a Georgia deputy who died after complications from the flu have been announced.

Rockdale Deputy John Cole Haynie will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at the First Baptist Church of Conyers. An open viewing will be held the day before from 6 to 8 p.m. Those who cannot attend that viewing are invited to another to be held directly before the funeral services on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tributes are flowing in for the deputy who died over the weekend after a bout with the flu that followed an initial test that said he didn't have it.

Those tributes have included people bringing flowers and other mementos and leaving them at his cruiser, with a candlelight vigil planned for Tuesday night.

Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Haynie - known to family and friends by his middle name Cole - initially fell ill in December. He went to the doctor thinking he had the flu, but a test came back negative.

A few days later, Lyn Haynie said her husband woke her up "pale as a ghost and says he can't breathe."

RELATED: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office shares tragic update about investigator who contracted sudden illness

Eventually, Cole Haynie was transferred to Emory Hospital in critical condition with problems with his kidneys, lungs and heart. His heart and lungs were put on a machine to help them recover, his wife said.

Having survived cancer as a teenager, family and friends said he was a fighter who had a strong chance of surviving despite a 40 to 50 percent chance. Tragically, Haynie died on Saturday evening after battling the condition for more than a month.

"We have lost a brother, a friend, a husband, and a servant of our community," Sheriff Eric J. Levett said. "And with that, we mourn... the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office sends our deepest thoughts and prayers."

RELATED: His first flu test came back negative. Days later, he couldn't breathe.

JOHN COLE HAYNIE FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Open Viewing

Thursday, Jan. 30

6 to 8 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Conyers

Friday, Jan. 31

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Conyers

Funeral Service

Friday, Jan. 31

1 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Conyers

Note: Attendees are encouraged to carpool the service. The lot is large but with the expected turnout, it will likely fill.