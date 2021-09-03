Beloved Forest Park firefighter dies of COVID complications

A Forest Park firefighter described as a beloved 12-year veteran of the department died on Thursday due to COVID-19 complications, the city said.
The City of Forest Park announced the passing of John Gaddy, who was diagnosed with COVID in August.
Gaddy is survived by his wife and children, the city said.
"The City of Forest Park and the Forest Park Fire Department are in mourning, following this tragic loss," City Manager Dr. Marc-Antonie Cooper said in a statement. "We ask that the community keep his family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers."