ATLANTA — Congressman John Lewis has spent the majority of his life fight for others. Many are honoring him for his efforts on his 80th birthday.

People have been posting tributes all day long on Social media. He thanked everyone on Twitter.

At the end of 2019, Lewis announced that he would be undergoing treatment for Stage IV pancreatic cancer. Some of his birthday wishes from others also included a message for him to get well soon.

"Happy birthday to one of my heroes — someone who believed our right to vote was more important than his own life," tweeted former President Barack Obama. "Thanks for making good trouble for 80 years, @repjohnlewis

"We celebrate you this day and thank you for your tireless service over the years and continuous civil rights activism against injustices towards the Black community. #CBCHeroes," The Black Caucus tweeted.

"Happy birthday to the man who is the conscience of the Nation and our greatest living American - John Lewis," Eric Holder said.

"Happy 80th birthday, @RepJohnLewis. I'm grateful every day for your leadership, friendship, and example," former President Bill Clinton said.