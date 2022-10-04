President Biden signs John Lewis post office into law

The initiative was introduced in Congress nearly a year ago.

ATLANTA — There's now a John Lewis post office in southwest Atlanta.

President Joe Biden signed H.R. 5577 into law. It designates the United States Postal Service at 3900 Crown Road as the John R. Lewis Post Office building. The building stands in his former congressional district.

Lewis represented Atlanta's District 5 from 1987 until his death in July 2020. Before establishing his legacy in the political field, he championed portions of the Civil Rights Movement as the co-founder and chairman of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee and participated in the Freedom Rides, March on Washington and the Selma to Montgomery Marches.

Any reference to the post office in a law, map, regulation or other records of the facility will reflect this change in the future, according to the law.

The renaming was a bipartisan effort, as 364 House Representatives co-sponsored the resolution when it was first introduced nearly a year ago on Oct. 12, 2021. Georgia U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff co-sponsored the Senate version of the bill a few days after.