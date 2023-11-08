Deacon Johnny Hollman | Vigil, balloon release details

Johnny Hollman, 62, died after becoming unresponsive during his arrest at a traffic stop, GBI says.

ATLANTA — The family of a deacon who died following a "physical struggle" with an Atlanta Police Department officer will host a candlelight vigil Tuesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday it was investigating the death of Johnny Hollman. Hollman, 62, was involved in a struggle with an officer while being taken into custody. Hollman later became unresponsive.

Family said the vigil will accompany a balloon release at 7 p.m. at Dr. Mary Shy Scott Memorial Park, formerly known as Collier Park. Hollman was a deacon at Lively Stones of God Ministries on MLK Jr. Dr. in Atlanta.

"Family, we are lifting the Hollman/Hardin Family up in prayer. Chairman Johnny Hollman has just transitioned," the church posted on Facebook.

The incident started as a traffic stop last Thursday after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Cunningham PLace and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police said they were investigating a crash when, according to the GBI, Hollman "became non-compliant and the officer attempted to take Hollman into custody."

The officer attempted to use a Taser, GBI said, but authorities have not clarified if Hollman was struck.

APD said the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, as is department policy.

