Funeral arrangements announced for Senator Johnny Isakson

He died at the age of 76 last Sunday.

ATLANTA — Funeral arrangements for Johnny Isakson, the beloved politician who served the state in the U.S. Senate for nearly 15 years, have been announced. He died at the age of 76 last Sunday.

The service will be held at Peachtree United Methodist Church Thursday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m., according to the church.

Isakson was days shy of his 77th birthday. In a tweet, The Isakson Initiative said his family is "grateful for the prayers and support" and that his funeral arrangements will be shared once they are finalized.

Isakson had been battling Parkinson’s Disease for more than a half decade, revealing his diagnosis in 2015. He stepped down from his Senate seat with two years to go in his term, at the end of 2019, as the illness took its toll physically.