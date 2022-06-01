Johnny Isakson's sons, daughter share tributes of their father

Iskason's two sons and daughters shared stories and anecdotes of their father at his funeral service.

ATLANTA — Friends and family members of longtime senator and beloved politician Johnny Iskason shared special tributes at his funeral service Thursday afternoon at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. Isakson died Dec. 19, just days before Christmas.

At the service, Isakson's two sons: Kevin and John, and daughter: Julie shared memories of their father with the congregation

Here is what they said.

Kevin Isakson's notes from his father

"First, I would like to note that a lot has been shared, a lot has been said publicly, stories, memories thoughts and prayers," Kevin began. "And on behalf of our family, I want to say thank you."

He said he knew change was coming when his father fell, while he was in Washington D.C. so he began writing everything down about Isakson's life.

"Over the past few years, in particular, I'd make certain to note stories my dad would share with me. He was a bit nostalgic, he would remember a lot. He wanted to make certain that I did too, and I'd jot it down," he said.

Kevin said he wanted to share those stories at the memorial service but his speech ended up being pages long.

However, he remembered a trick that his father had taught him when he was giving his acceptance speech when he was first elected to Congress. On the podium, Kevin said his dad would have a notecard and write a word in four corners of the card. He did the same today with the first two words being thanks – to be sure to offer thanks to everyone on behalf of their family, and time. When he looked at all of their shared experiences whether they were laughing or crying, he was grateful for time.

"Every moment he had, he gave me his time," Kevin said. "I could not have asked for anything more."

The last two words on the notecard were proud and love.

"I never ended a phone call with my father, we never parted company where he didn't say 'son, I love you.'"

Kevin ended his speech he treasures the time his own kids spent with their "pops."

"It's those memories that will carry me today," he said. "It's in those memories, that I'll cherish for a lifetime."

John Isakson: The world will never forget what dad did

Isakson's son, John, also spoke at the funeral after his brother.

"There's not enough hours in a week," John said talking about preparing for his speech about his father. "To top it off, I'm wasn't real sure that the words had been invented that would do him justice."

John said he researched quotes from the leaders and writers of our nation from Thomas Jefferson to George Washington, Thomas Paine, and Thomas Carlyle, he knew one would not be enough.

"And I realized, I don't want to just string together a bunch of other people's words, I want this to be personal? So I said, you know, I'll weave in analogies and comparisons, funny stories and anecdotes make it my own and maybe that'll be enough," he said.

John said he remembered the advice he had received from his dad about public speaking and relating to people while he was in middle school.

"I think in that moment, that was dad at his best," he said. "Teaching a lesson with kindness and compassion. Let's just hope, it stuck."

John said once he got all of his research, quotes, scriptures together he wanted something that would tie it in altogether.

"I had everything that was going to tie it up, my long, eloquent, flowering tribute to my father talking about how great he was, how much he meant to me, how special he was, how much I appreciated him, how much I loved him, how grateful I am that he made me the man I am today, " he said. "I know the world with little note, nor long remember what I say here, but it will never forget what dad did here."

John ended his speech saying he loved him and will miss him every day.

Julie Mitchell: He was just dad to me

Isakson's daughter Julie also took to the podium.

"Dad has received a lot of wonderful tributes about his tremendous accomplishments in life, but his greatest success doesn't ever get enough publicity and that is being a father," Julie said.

Julie said people have asked her all her life what it's like to have a dad as a public figure.

"And I never knew how to answer it," she said. "Because to me, he was just dad."

During her speech, Julie talked about their family vacations from weekends at the lake and playing cards. She also said he made the best BBQ ribs.

"He taught me how to drive, he waited up for me to come home at night. He bought the keg for my college graduation party-- go dawgs!," she said. "He guided me as I started my career, and he walked me down this aisle when I got married. And he was at the hospital when my children were born."

After that, she said the first thing he always asked about was his grandkids.

"Dad was a lot of things to a lot of people but he was my dad, and he was the best," Julie concluded.