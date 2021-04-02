'One of the last of the old school police legends:' Griffin mourns death of former assistant police chief

"He loved the people of Griffin, and had a heart for serving others as demonstrated by his long career," the post said. "He helped more people who needed help than you will ever know and he never asked for anything in return. He was respected all across the community and was one of the last of the old school police legends. He was one of those guys who practiced 'Community Policing' before it was a buzzword or anyone knew what it was. It was an honor to work with him, and an honor to learn from him. Thank you for your service 205. Rest easy sir. We will take it from here."