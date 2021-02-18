Johns Creek High student dies unexpectedly, school officials confirm

The Johns Creek medical examiner identified the student as 16-year-old Carly Jackson late Wednesday night.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A school community is in mourning after losing one of their students "unexpectedly" this week, a spokesperson for Johns Creek High School confirmed on Thursday morning.

According to Johns Creek Police, her body was found on Valentine's Day, however, police did not disclose the location.

"We offer our condolences to the family, which has indicated they would like to respect the privacy of the student," Fulton County Schools told 11Alive.

According to a letter sent to Johns Creek High School parents and students, the school is prepared to support students who may be impacted by this unexpected death.

"During those times, we must be prepared to support each other and our students," the letter noted. "When events such as this happen, youth react in different ways."

Johns Creek High School officials said guardians may notice their children react with a range of emotions such as sad, upset, angry, shocked, or numb. "For some students, a death of someone they know may remind them of some other loss in their lives. For others, this may be their first encounter with death," the release stated.

The letter encourages parents to watch out for these signs or behaviors from students in light of Jackson's death:

Cling closely to adults

Display regressive behaviors

Appear not to be affected

Think about it privately

Ask a lot of questions

Appear frightened

Appear agitated and angry

Appear sad and withdrawn

Display difficulty sleeping

Stomach aches and/or headaches

"We suggest that you make an extra effort to listen to your child during this time. It is important that you deal honestly and directly with any questions that he or she may have," the letter noted.

Students are also encouraged to contact support hotlines as an additional resource:

In-Person: Face-to-face students needing support on Tuesday should let their teachers know if they need support and they will be directed to speak with a Care Team staff member.

Care Team Hotline: FCS School Counselors, Psychologists, and Social Workers will be answering calls from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm at 470-254-5050.

Care Team Connect: Individual or groups of students can sign-in remotely on Tuesday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm for a facilitated TEAMS session with Care Team staff.

Text 4 Help: Text GLADIATORS to 1-844-201-9946 any time.

Information regarding the student’s JCHS School Counselor:

Mental Health partner for Johns Creek High School The Summit Counseling Center, 678-893-5300,

