Johns Creek Police looking for possibly armed man

Javonte Jarrett is wearing a purple shirt, police said. They are urging the public to call 911 if they spot him.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police in Johns Creek are looking for a possibly armed man in the area Friday afternoon. Officers are urging the public to call emergency services if they see him.

Authorities said they are looking for Javonte Jarrett, who is pictured below, in the Rotherick Drive area.

They describe him as 6 feet tall. They also said he weighs 215 pounds.

Jarrett is wearing a purple shirt, according to the Facebook post from police.

Police have not said why they are looking for the man, but they are urging the public to call 911 if they spot him.

Lt. Deb Coble with the department posted about an hour after the initial post that more information would be made available as it comes in.

Students at Tayor Road Middle School and Chattahoochee High School are on a soft lockdown due to the search. There is no immediate danger, the schools said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.