2 shot, 1 dead in Johns Creek neighborhood, police say

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police in Johns Creek are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Tuesday morning.
They said it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Bramshill Drive in the Hunter's Forest neighborhood not far from State Bridge Road and Jones Bridge Road.
Police got a call about shots fired. When officers arrived, they said more shots were heard. They located a deceased victim on scene a second victim who was transported to the hospital.
Police tell 11Alive that a person has been "detained as a person of interest," but would not elaborate. They added that the "scene is secured."
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
