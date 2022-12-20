Johns Creek shooting suspect found dead

Abdul Batin Rashid was found dead in Sandy Springs Tuesday.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in Johns Creek earlier this week has been found dead.

Johns Creek Police Department announced Abdul Batin Rashid was found dead in Sandy Springs around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. He died "from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot," according to a release from the agency.

Police had been searching for the 46-year-old since early Monday morning after a woman and her partner were shot at a home on Plantation Bridge Drive. Both were stable and expected to recover from the incident, police said.

One of the victims told police Rashid was the shooter, investigators said.

Rashid was wanted for several charges following the shooting, including aggravated assault, burglary and possessing a firearm as a felon.