x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Local News

Man arrested in connection to Johns Creek teen found dead on Valentine's Day

Police said Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem, 25, turned himself in to authorities.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The man wanted on charges of allegedly concealing the death of a a Johns Creek teen has been arrested, according to police.

Police said the teen, identified as 16-year-old Carly Jackson, was found dead on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Police said Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem, 25, was actively wanted for a felony charge of concealing the death of another, as well as a misdemeanor charge for allegedly contributing to the delinquency of minors. 

On Tuesday, the Johns Creek Police Department announced Saleem turned himself in to authorities and arrested on both charges.

RELATED: Johns Creek Police investigating death of high school student

A police report 11Alive obtained on last Thursday morning said a responding officer was called to Craftsmen Street for a welfare check. According to the report, police spoke to someone there - whose name was redacted from the document - who told them "she was with her friend last night and found her this morning unresponsive."

Credit: Johns Creek High School Cheerleading

11Alive has made several attempts to clarify Saleem's connection to the case - including how he is connected to the teen - but police have not responded to those questions. 

Police said they are not releasing further details "in order to respect the integrity of the investigation."

RELATED: Johns Creek High student dies unexpectedly, school officials confirm

Jackson was a JV Basketball cheerleader at Johns Creek High School, and was in the 11th grade.  

In a statement, school officials said they "offer our condolences to the family, which has indicated they would like to respect the privacy of the student."

Related Articles