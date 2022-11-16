Chattahoochee High School assistant principal suspended

The principal announced the suspension in a letter to families.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The assistant principal of Chattahoochee High School has been suspended amid allegations he was inappropriately involved with a student.

Principal Dr. Michael Todd announced the suspension Wednesday in a letter to families.

Todd said the administrator was suspended in the wake of an investigation. He called the allegation disturbing, adding that it was promptly reported to the district's human resources division. Fulton County Schools Police is also investigating, Todd said in the letter.

The principal said if the allegations are proven to be true, the administrator will face consequences.

"These incidents do not represent our school," he said.