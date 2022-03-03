Man arrested in Indiana, awaiting extradition to Georgia as authorities search for his missing wife

Someone reported his wife missing to a police department in Indiana.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man is awaiting extradition back to Georgia as Indiana authorities search for his missing wife.

A spokesperson with the Johns Creek Police Department said someone reported Ciera Breland missing to the Carmel Police Department in Indiana on Saturday Feb. 26.

That's when Carmel Police detectives initiated an investigation in conjunction with the City of Johns Creek Police Department. Through a combined effort, investigators said they identified Breland's 37-year-old husband of Johns Creek as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Although Breland's husband has no criminal charges against him in connection to her case, authorities arrested him on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County.

Right now, Johns Creek Police said he's currently being held in an Indiana jail, awaiting extradition to Georgia while Breland remains missing.

Johns Creek Police said this is an active investigation, and anyone who knows any information about Breland's whereabouts is urged to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

In Georgia, people can contact Cpl. E. Rozier with Johns Creek Police Department at 678-372-8046.