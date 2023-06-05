16-year-old girl life-flighted to hospital after nearly drowning at apartment pool: Johns Creek Police

The police department said officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to The Estates at Johns Creek Apartments. They believe the incident was an accident.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl had to be life-flighted and a 9-year-old boy had to be resuscitated after they nearly drowned at an apartment complex's pool Monday afternoon, according to Johns Creek Police.

The police department said officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to The Estates at Johns Creek Apartments at 2100 Addison Lane.

A witness told police that two children -- a 16-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were playing in the pool -- when she noticed them underwater for too long. She told officers that she couldn't swim and ran to get help from the apartment's leasing office.

Three men came out and pulled the children out of the pool, according to police.

The 9-year-old boy was resuscitated and is expected to make a full recovery, while authorities said the 16-year-old was airlifted to Scottish Rite Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

"The incident is under investigation but appears to be an accident," Johns Creek Police said in a release.

