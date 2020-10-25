Johns Creek Fire rescues injured person from hospital construction zone

The worker was injured and had to be carefully lowered from the top floor of a section of the hospital still under construction.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — One person is recovering after being injured at a hospital construction site in Johns Creek on Sunday, fire officials say.

Johns Creek firefighters were called to Emory Johns Creek Hospital to reports of the injury, which happened on the upper story that was still under construction.

Using special equipment, a stretcher, and a ladder truck, Johns Creek firefighters and first responders were able to stabilize and carefully lower the victim to the ground for transport.

The fire department didn't release further information about the nature of the injury or its severity but did share several photos of the operation which they said: "put their skills and training to work."

Emory Johns Creek is undergoing significant construction which includes the addition of three floors to the physician's plaza and a new parking deck.