Ex-Atlanta firefighter now working again in Johns Creek

Daniel Dwyer was suspended after he entered a burning home alone to try and save a 95-year-old woman. She later died from her injuries.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Former Atlanta firefighter Daniel Dwyer is now working in Johns Creek.

Dwyer was put on suspension earlier this year for his actions while responding to a fire on Collier Drive in West Atlanta last June.

The department claimed Dwyer broke safety protocol by entering a house alone to try and save a 95-year-old woman who eventually died because of her injuries.

Atlanta Fire officials said they believed the fire started in the kitchen of the home and that burglar bars around her home made it difficult to get inside quickly.

Johns Creek Fire Chief Chris Coons told 11Alive on Saturday that he has known Dwyer for years and that after hearing about the suspension, he reached out to him to make him aware of openings in the Johns Creek agency.

Coons said Dwyer is also a former part-time firefighter with Johns Creek from three or four years ago, while he was working full-time with Atlanta.