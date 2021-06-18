Gas leak shuts down section of Johns Creek roadway

Authorities suggest it will impact at least one entrance to Emory Johns Creek Hospital.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A hospital entry in Johns Creek is currently blocked due to a gas leak on Friday afternoon that has also closed a section of roadway.

The gas leak, according to police, impacts a quarter to half-mile portion of Findley Road near the much busier Medlock Bridge Road. That said, Medlock Bridge Road isn't shut down. However, traffic trying to turn onto Findley is currently blocked.

Johns Creek Police said the leak is the result of the line being cut by someone working in the area. It's unclear if it was a construction crew or an individual.

The impact to traffic should mostly be limited to those trying to traverse Findley Road; though, one entrance to Emory Johns Creek Hospital is also blocked. Google traffic maps reflect this, showing smooth north and southbound traffic on Medlock Bridge but congestion on the impacted road.