Johns Creek Police investigating death of high school student

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police Department said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a high school student.

The police department didn't release many details about what happened, but they did say the teen was found dead on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Neither where she was found, nor the manner of how she died was released by police. Her identity was also not released.

"The investigation is currently being investigated by our Criminal Investigations Division and the department is not at liberty to discuss any further details which could jeopardize the integrity of the investigation," the police department said in a news release.

11Alive has reached out to the Fulton County medical examiner's office, as well, to find out more information about the death.