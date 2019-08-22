JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — They usually spend their time catchiing suspects and keeping the community safe - but this roundup by Johns Creek Police was out of the ordinary.

Officers said on Wednesday they found two horses walking the streets of the Wellington Subdivision.

In some of the photos they posted on social media, you see an officer in between the animals as they walk near Crossington Road.

"Nope, not the usual found puppy," the Facebook post reads.

They also said they found the owner and returned the horses.

Dozens commented on the post, thanking the officers for getting them back home safely.

