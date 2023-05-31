'Inspirational to watch' | After more than a year of battling cancer, Johns Creek Police corporal celebrates being cancer free

May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month. On this last day of the month, the police department shared highlights from Corporal Vic Massarelli's journey.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — In a heartwarming video tribute, the Johns Creek Police Department is celebrating one of its officers being cancer free.

May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month. On this last day of the month, the police department shared highlights from Corporal Vic Massarelli's journey with Squamous Cell Carcinoma-- the second most common skin cancer, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation.

"Approximately 15 months ago, I was on a hunting trip up in Ohio and discovered a large lump on the left side of my neck so... went and got checked and I had an ultrasound done," Massarelli said in the video. "After Christmas was when I was diagnosed."

Massarelli chose to battle his diagnosis and continues to live by his mantras: #neverendthefight and #refusetolose.

"I wanted to show my son, there's nothing you can't do-- no matter the adversity," he said.

With a team of 11 doctors, Massarelli said he's had a lot of appointments and after many months of treatments-- he was finally able to put back on his uniform. However, the work wasn't done there. Massarelli got with his police captain to create an exercise program to help him get back in shape -- to continue his work and get back to doing what he loves.

"I got with my Captain Todd Hood and I asked him if he could set up a program for me to get me stronger, faster and get me back on the street. That was my goal," he said.

With the support of his police department behind him, Massarelli got the good news on Tuesday that he has had three clean cancer scans so far.

"That is a difference between working here and any other agency in the state, much less the nation," Massarelli said.

In a social media post, the Johns Creek Police Department said Massarelli never gave up in his battle with cancer. The police department described the corporal as having a "warrior spirit and resilient attitude."

"Congratulations Corporal! We are blessed to serve alongside you and proud to have been a small part of your family’s victorious battle," the police department wrote.