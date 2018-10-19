JOHNS CREEK, Ga. -- Officers arrested reality TV star Erica Mena last week for possession of marijuana.

Mena is known from the hit show "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta." She's also appeared on the New York series of "Love and Hip Hop" as well.

Johns Creek Police also arrested Clifford Dixon and charged him with criminal trespass-family violence.

According to the police report, the arrests came after officers were called to a home on Kelsey Place for an "assault in progress call." While they were there, police got conflicting reports about what happened.

Officers smelled marijuana when they entered the home. The report said Mena and Dixon live in the home.

Dixon told police Mena came home around 6 a.m. and the two of them got into an argument, but he said it wasn't a physical altercation.

The incident report said Mena told officers the two were arguing so she left the room and went to another bedroom where another woman inside of the house was located. She tried opening the door but it was stuck. The report said the woman on the other side couldn't open it either so Mena broke the door to get inside.

Officers spoke with another man who was also in the home with Mena and Dixon. He told police he was downstairs when he heard the commotion. According to the report, he said that it started to sound crazy and he heard what sounded like someone getting slapped. He said he heard Mena say "please stop."

clifford dixon pic_1539915613875.png.jpg
Clifford Dixon

Another officer asked Mena again about the argument, and the police report said she later told police Dixon kicked in the door, which caused it to break. Police said the spoke to the woman who was in the room with Mena and she told them the same thing, that Dixon kicked in the door.

Dixon claimed he heard the door break and he went down the hall to see what happened.

While officers where on the scene, the incident report said they conducted a search warrant of the home. The report said Mena admitted to smoking marijuana inside of the home. Officers said they did find pot inside of the residence.

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

