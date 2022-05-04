Northview High student killed in single-vehicle crash in Johns Creek, police say

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A 17-year-old Northview High student was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night, according to Johns Creek Police.
Authorities said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Rogers Bridge Road near Bell Road in Johns Creek. According to police, the 17-year-old driver was killed in the crash. There were also two other passengers in the car at the time of the accident. The passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening but serious injuries, Johns Creek Police said.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.