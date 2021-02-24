Warrant: Man instructed minor to lie about where Johns Creek teen died

Police said the teen, identified as 16-year-old Carly Jackson, was found dead on Sunday, Feb. 14.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The criminal warrant for a man accused of concealing the death of a Johns Creek teen gives more details about what allegedly occurred the day she was found.

The Johns Creek Police Department said Tuesday, Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem, 25, had turned himself in. He was actively wanted for a felony charge of concealing the death of another, as well as a misdemeanor charge for allegedly contributing to the delinquency of minors.

One of Saleem's warrants says he allegedly concealed Jackson's death and "knowingly and intentionally did move the body of Carly Jackson." He also allegedly instructed a minor to lie about where the death happened, according to the warrant.

The second warrant alleges that Saleem "did knowingly and willfully encourage and aid a minor in committing a delinquent act... by providing illegal drugs."

The warrant sates that police were called to Craftsman Street just after 8:30 a.m. to respond to a call about a person who was unconscious. Jackson was found dead lying on the floor in a bedroom of an apartment.

Last week, the Fulton Medical Examiner's Office told 11Alive The cause of death was undetermined and it my be several weeks before the toxicology and other tests are back

A friend - who is a minor - told police they were at Saleem's apartment and fell asleep there. The minor, according to the warrants, told police they had been partying with Saleem at his apartment in the same complex, the night of Feb. 13. When the friend woke up, the warrant states she couldn't get Jackson to wake up.

The document states Jackson was "cold to the touch" and her lips were blue. The warrant claims the friend told police Saleem was sitting on the bed playing with his dog.

When she alerted him about Jackson's condition, he told her that she had been like that for hours.

It also alleges Saleem didn't call for help because "he said he had 'drugs' and couldn't call the cops."

The friend stated, according to the warrant, that "Saleem picked Carly up and carried her to the breezeway" near another apartment. He then allegedly made up a story, instructing the friend to say that she must have died there.

According to the warrant, the friend told detectives the lie that she and Jackson had been locked out of that second apartment and "just sat down in the breezeway" through the night waiting for someone to come out. The friend claimed that eventually she realized Jackson was unresponsive and then banged on the door for help.

The detective told the friend "that it made no sense that she was outside that long, as the night was very cold with the wind blowing," before the friend admitted they had been at Saleem's apartment all night.

She "told me Saleem told her to lie and say they had been outside and that Carly must have died" outside the second apartment, the detective noted in his report.