'It could’ve been avoided' | Family of man killed after police pursuit says they’re devastated and it didn’t need to happen

Jonathan Denham, 41, was killed early Friday morning when another car crashed into his driver’s side.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The family of a man killed in a car crash Friday morning said it never should have happened, and they said a police chase is partly to blame.

Jonathan Denham, 41, was killed at the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Delano Road in South Fulton, early Friday morning when another car crashed into his driver’s side.

“It hit hard hit, very hard. He was my brother, he was everything to me,” said his big sister, Shalonda Denham.

Shalonda said right after she got the call, she raced over to the scene.

“I see my brother’s car, it was chaotic and they were trying to break his window, I thought they was getting him out, they were not,” Shalonda said.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Cobb County Police tried to stop a Dodge Durango on I-285 around midnight on Friday, when it exited onto Camp Creek Parkway.

GSP said during the pursuit on Roosevelt Highway, the Cobb police officer lost sight of the Durango, then came upon a crash where the Durango hit Jonathan’s vehicle on the driver's side, killing him. They said the driver tried to run away but was arrested by Cobb Police.

Denham’s mother, Sara Acree, said knowing it was a pursuit makes his death even harder.

“If you’re chasing someone and seeing it’s gonna go too far, if you have the tag you know what he looked like, you know if he done one thing wrong he’ll do another thing, so you can back off and no one get hurt,” Acree said.

Shalonda said her brother was born and raised in College Park and was known by his friends as “Gunzup”. She said he loved cooking and hanging out with his kids.

“He was fun, he was aggravating, he was giving, whatever you need, he gave. He was that go-to guy,” Shalonda said.

Acree said it doesn't feel right to have to bury her son and she’ll miss him every day.

“Him being silly, I won’t get my chicken dance no more on Mother’s Day,” Acree said.

Denham’s family will be holding a balloon release Tuesday off of Roosevelt Highway where he died Tuesday. The balloon release is set to start around 5 p.m.