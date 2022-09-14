Cobb Sheriff: Loss of deputies was 'one of the darkest days'

The funeral services for Deputy Jonathan Koleski, killed in the line of duty last week, were held Wednesday in Cobb County.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the loss of two deputies last week, shot and killed in the line of duty, was "one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office."

Sheriff Owens delivered remarks at the funeral for Deputy Jonathan Koleski, saying the deputy was "family to all of us."

Koleski was a U.S. Army veteran who served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, a husband and a son. He and Deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. were serving a warrant last week at a home outside Marietta when they were shot as they returned to their patrol vehicle.

Among those in attendance at Wednesday's services, Owens said, were Gov. Brian Kemp, Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and several other Georgia lawmakers.

In his remarks, the sheriff spoke directly to Koleski's wife, Amy, and mother, Sue.

"Today is a trying day for all of us gathered... especially for Amy and Sue and the entire Koleski family," he said. "Amy and Sue, I want you to know that Jonathan was family to all of us - to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office who are grieving the loss of their brother and their friend."

Calling Sept. 8, the day of the shootings, "one of the darkest days" in the history of the sheriff's office, Owens said it was a "sad day for law enforcement, but even a sadder day for you."

"I want you to know today, tomorrow and at any time you may need us, we are here for you," Owens told Koleski's family.

They were presented with a medallion to signify they will "never ever be alone."

"The hardest days are ahead and we must continue to support this family - stay strong, keep the faith and you will make it through this tough time, may God continue to be with you all," Owens said.

He added that the sheriff's office will continue to "celebrate Jonathan."

"We love Jonathan, we mourn Jonathan... Amy and Sue... we thank you all for giving us Jonathan," the sheriff said. "Jonathan, the entire sheriff's office salutes you and thanks you for your service, not only to us but the whole nation."

Watch full service and procession: