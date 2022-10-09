GoFundMe started for family of Cobb County deputy killed in line of duty

Jonathan Koleski was a U.S. Army veteran who served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, a husband and a son.

The GoFundMe was started by the sister of Koleski, who along with Deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. was ambushed while serving a warrant at a home near Marietta on Thursday night.

Sheriff Craig Owens described him and Ervin, Jr. as "outstanding men, men of character and integrity."

"Last night my mother Linda got news that no mother should ever get: her son, my brother, was ambushed, shot in the line of duty serving a warrant with the Cobb County Sheriff's Department in Marietta, GA. An Army hero, a combat veteran, a decorated Sherriff, a devoted husband and a man of honor was lost for simply doing his job," Koleski's sister Megan Barrios wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"His wife is devastated, our mother is trying to keep it together, but truly we are all suffering immensely. As we mourn his death, we want to come together to show his wife, Amy and mother, Linda all the support they deserve during this trying time," the GoFundMe page states. "Please continue to keep Amy and my family in your prayers. I would also like to say thank you for the outpouring of love and support from the community especially from our brothers and sisters in blue during this gut wrenching time. We appreciate and love you all."

The GoFundMe was started with a $25,000 goal.