Street racers hold up traffic at intersection in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 50 cars held up traffic overnight in Clayton County.
An 11Alive producer came across the drivers blocking Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.
People could be seen standing in the street as they watched cars doing donuts.
Once the group heard sirens, they started to break up. Clayton County Police said "only one" arrest was made.
