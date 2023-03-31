Metro Atlanta marching band invited to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The band was selected out of hundreds across the nation, parade officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One metro Atlanta high school has been invited to march in that number at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Members of the Majestic Marching Cardinals from Jonesboro High School jumped up in the air Friday when they learned they were invited to the iconic parade.

School officials gathered to surprise the band members in a special announcement.

The band was selected out of hundreds across the nation, parade officials said.

They will be one of just 10 selected marching bands in the 2024 festival.

According to their website, the Majestic Marching Cardinals are an energetic, traditional band.

The school's website also stated that the band was recently nominated by Gov. Kemp to perform at the annual 4th of July Parade at the nation's capital.

They've performed in commercials, homecoming shows and for mayors around the metro.

Macy’s Parade officials have not announced an official date for the 2024 parade as of yet.