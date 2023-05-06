Clayton County Police need help finding this man in Jonesboro burglaries

Police believe the same man was involved in two separate burglaries.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are working to find a man they say broke into a store by using rock.

Officers said the rock-yielding bandit broke the glass front door just before 12:30 a.m. on May 22 at a business on the 7100 block of Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro.

The Clayton County Police Department said the same person may have committed a burglary two days later at another business on the 500 block of Highway 138 SE around 4:38 a.m. The burglar in that in that break-in also used a rock, police say.

The department shared a video of the suspect in question. A photo of him can be found below.

If anyone can assist with identifying this suspect, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.