SWAT was feet away from suspect in Henry County officer's death when he took his own life

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Blown out windows and debris scattered across the lawn remain at the apartment where SWAT tried to take down the man accused of killing a Henry County Police officer.

The search is now over for Jordan Jackson, the suspect who allegedly shot the 17-year law enforcement officer during a domestic call on Nov. 5. Police said he took his own life just as SWAT closed in on him.

In an extremely dangerous situation Tuesday night, officers said they knew Jackson was hiding out at a friend's apartment in Riverdale.

According to investigators, the suspect accused of killing 38-year-old Paramhans Desai, barricaded himself in the apartment.

As officers were just feet away from Jackson, they said he shot himself -- ending the days-long manhunt.

Desai died Monday at Grady Hospital. He was a father of two, husband, brother and compassionate officer, the department said.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a news conference earlier in the day that they wouldn't spare expenses or manpower to find Jackson and bring justice in the case. Now, the family has some closure knowing Desai's alleged killer is off the streets.

Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman described Desai as a man who truly loved his job. He said Desai has been in law enforcement since 2004 and started in corrections

He said Desai was an officer who talked to everyone the same way - whether he was going to arrest them or help them.