Atlanta man left beaten, unconscious on railroad tracks now out of coma

On Friday afternoon, Josh Dowd is expected to be transferred to the Shepherd Center.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man who was clinging to life after being found beaten and unconscious on railroad tracks is making progress in the hospital.

Josh Dowd, 28, can now point at the word "yes" or "no" written on pieces of paper to answer questions. The task might seem small to most, but for Dowd's partner Colin Kelly, it shows his willingness to fight and recover and being left to die.

"Josh is ripe for a miracle. He is fighting so hard, the hundreds of thousands of prayers we have received, they're being answered."

It happened July 11, near Lakeshore Drive. Dowd was found with a severe head injury, bleeding, and barely breathing.

"Just a couple of weeks ago, doctors said it was unlikely he was going to wake up and if he does wake up it is unlikely that he will be able to live a normal life," Kelly said.

If Dowd did come out of his coma, Kelly said doctors originally believed it could take at least two or three months. Dowd beat that schedule and recently came out of his coma.

He has been able to answer questions by pointing at signs and is breathing more and more on his own. He is also getting closer to speaking again - but not yet.

"When he is really tired he will say 'ughhh' and you get to hear his vocal cords working, which is such a beautiful thing," Kelly said.

After being found on July 11, he was rushed to Grady, where he was treated for his injuries and doctors were able to stabilize him. Dowd was later transferred to Select Specialty Hospital in Midtown, a long-term acute care facility.

Kelly said at Select Specialty, the focus has been helping him breathe on his own and beginning physical therapy.

On Friday, Dowd is set to be transferred to the Shepherd Center to continue his rehab.

"Our hope of course is for a full recovery, but we will take anything we can get," Kelly said.

Dowd's last known locations on July 11 were Ten Bar, Heretic, and BJ Roosters on Cheshire Bridge Road.

Kelly said last he heard from Atlanta Police was that they were continuing to investigate what happened; they have received tips from the public.