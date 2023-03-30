Friends, community rallying around Plaza Theatre employee after hit-and-run

An online fundraiser for Joshua Elliott, 25, was launched earlier this week.

ATLANTA — Friends and the community are rallying around a Plaza Theatre employee's recovery after he was the victim in a hit-and-run this week.

An online fundraiser for Joshua Elliott, 25, was launched earlier this week. It describes how on March 20, Elliott was riding his bike to work at The Plaza Theatre when, on Briarcliff Road and St. Charles Place, he was rear-ended by a car.

The intersection is only a couple blocks from the shopping center where The Plaza is located. Elliot "was traveling straight when he heard tires screeching behind him and then only remembers flying off the bike to the ground," according to a report from the Atlanta Police Department.

The police report describes that driver as the "at fault driver" and classifies the incident as a hit-and-run. According to additional details in the fundraiser, the alleged hit-and-run driver "drove around, stopped to look at him, and drove off."

The fundraiser post states there were witnesses on scene who caught the license plate number, leading to the arrest of the driver later that night.

Elliott's injuries, according to the post, including a broken and dislocated tailbone and fractured t-12 vertebrae.

The post described Elliott as a aspiring actor with dreams of moving to New York. He moved to Atlanta three years ago from Texas and also works at Taqueria Del Sol, the post said.

"Josh works in the service industry, juggling working at a restaurant and a movie theatre. He works on average 50 hours a week to maintain financial responsibility and living expenses," the post said. "Due to his injuries, he will now be unable to work at the restaurant for eight to 12 weeks at a minimum. He will only be able to work the bare minimum at the theatre due to his mobility."

The fundraising effort is hoping to help pay for rent - and a security deposit, after Elliott was planning to move into a new apartment in May - movers, gas, food and household items, as well as hospital bills and the cost of a lawyer.

The post also indicated he may need surgery.