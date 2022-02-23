Suspected burglar at Midtown restaurant caught in the act, taken into custody

Joy Café was burglarized early Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA — A popular Midtown eatery was burglarized overnight -- and police caught him in the act.

Atlanta Police responded to Joy Café off Peachtree Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and immediately saw signs of forced entry. They soon discovered that the 30-year-old suspect was still inside.

The man was arrested and will be charged with burglary and theft by taking, police said. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

The restaurant is located on the ground floor of an office building that also houses The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

This comes the day after several other Atlanta restaurants were burglarized on the southside, including the Slutty Vegan location off Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.