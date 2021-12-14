Suspect photos revealed as East Point police investigate fatal shooting

Juan Lopez's sister recalls her sibling "begging for his life" over the phone just before his death.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Juan Lopez was shot and killed in East Point the night after Thanksgiving. Now East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan has come forward with suspect photos and a message on the case.

The East Point Criminal Investigations Division released footage and photos of a suspect in a grey hoody. A man can be seen walking in a Waffle House parking lot on Washington Road near the crime scene shortly after the shooting.

"This was a random act of violence that can not be tolerated and will not be tolerated in this city," Buchanan said in a press conference, asking for anyone with information on this case to contact detectives at 404-761-2177 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

"I spoke with the lead detective in this case," Buchanan said. "They have made great lead ways in this case."

On Saturday, November 26, 2021 at approximately 6:30 pm East Point officers were dispatched to 2919 East Point St.,... Posted by East Point Police Department on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

East Point's top officer added that the Lopez family is on his mind during the investigation.

"They assured me they are close to an arrest," Buchanan said. "So I want the Lopez family to know I am very concerned about them, and we are working this case very diligently to bring them justice."

Buchanan explained that he hopes the newly released photos will expedite the investigation and lead to an arrest.

"The reason I released that photo is very simple," Buchanan said. "I want to make sure you have no place to hide. When someone sees you, they are going to call the police. I want you in prison. I want you in prison now."

On Nov. 26, Lopez was speaking to his sister over the phone while getting cash from an ATM. Lopez's sister remembers hearing gunshots and the voices of multiple men on the call. It was the last time she would speak to her brother.

East Point Police reported that Lopez was shot by one of the suspects, who left the scene in a silver car. Police responded to the shooting at 2919 East Point St. at approximately 6:30 p.m., ultimately coordinating for Lopez to be transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Lopez leaves behind a loving family, including a one-year-old child.