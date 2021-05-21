Reports: Judge Beverly Martin leaving 11th Circuit

According to multiple reports, Martin said she plans on retiring and wants to help people in other ways.

ATLANTA — Judge Beverly Martin of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta is reportedly leaving her position in September.

According to Law.com, Martin said she wants to find a way to help end "needlessly harsh" prison sentences.

Martin has been a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit since 2009, when she was nominated to the court by President Barack Obama.