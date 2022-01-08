Judge denies bond for University of West Georgia professor accused of murder

Richard Sigman had been a professor at the University of West Georgia, but was fired after his arrest.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A judge denied bond for a college professor accused of murder after police said he allegedly shot an 18-year-old woman in Carroll County.

Monday afternoon, 47-year-old Richard Sigman entered the courtroom to face a judge after being arrested for malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a gun in the commission of a felony.

According to Carrollton Police, Sigman got into an argument with someone at Leopoldo's Pizza in Adamson Square Friday night. Police said security asked him to leave. Police said Sigman left and headed to a parking garage where he fired shots into a parked car – hitting 18-year-old Anna Jones, who was sitting inside. She died at the hospital.

Police said they don't think Sigman had contact with anyone in Jones’ car before the shooting. They also say Sigman was intoxicated.

Police told 11Alive on Monday that he injured his head and leg sometime between when the shots were fired and when police showed up at the scene. They said they’re still reviewing the security video to determine how he was hurt.

Sigman had been a University of West Georgia professor but was fired after he was arrested.

Jones was set to start classes there this fall as a freshman but was not one of his students. The teen had just graduated from Mount Zion High School in Carrollton.

Her former teacher, Stephanie Hodges, told 11Alive over the weekend that she was still processing the news.

"She was going to be a teacher and she would have been amazing because she was so good with kids," Hodges said.