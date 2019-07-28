ATLANTA (AP) - A U.S. judge has ordered officials in a metro Atlanta county to improve conditions at a local jail where women with mental health problems say they are subject to prolonged solitary confinement.

Judge William Ray issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday requiring Fulton County Sheriff Theodore Jackson to permit women at South Fulton jail to have one hour of recreation time and two hours of free time each day.

The judge also told Jackson and other officials to come up with a plan to provide clean cells and therapeutic activities.

RELATED: 4 arrested during protest outside DeKalb County Jail

An email to a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office was not immediately returned.

A lawsuit filed in April says urine and toilet water pool on the floor of cells at the jail and meals of moldy sandwich meat are common.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

MORE NEWS

Sheriff's office credits 3 inmates, deputy for saving life

Sheriff: Inmates were fermenting vegetables to make alcohol

Hotel? Movie studio? What to do with Atlanta's jail