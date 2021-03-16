Judge says Atlanta police prosecutions remain with DA

A Fulton County magistrate judge ruled that the cases remain with the district attorney.

ATLANTA — A judge says two high-profile cases involving allegations of excessive force against Atlanta police officers remain the responsibility of the local district attorney even though she has tried to recuse herself from the cases.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis twice asked Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to assign the cases to another prosecutor.

After he refused, Willis asked the court to decide who should handle the prosecutions.